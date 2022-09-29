All area high school football games for Friday are away games, but thankfully for fans, most are trips of around two hours or less.*
Due to inclement weather, Haralson County moved their homecoming game against Gordon Central to Thursday. Then, on Thursday, Temple High School announced via Facebook that they would be moving their homecoming game against Midtown to Thursday, as well.
Carrollton City has a bye this week before they kick off region play against East Coweta next Friday.
Bowdon
Bowdon (4-1) will be on the road for the second week in a row, this time against St. Francis, a team that is also 4-1 going into the game. St. Francis is led by quarterback Jaiden Jenkins, who currently averages roughly 236 yards per game through the air.
On the other hand, Bowdon has the advantage in the ground game, averaging about 287 yards per game compared to just 153 yards for St. Francis. Bowdon also outscores St. Francis on a per-game basis, with 36.8 points per game compared to 22 for the Knights.
The trip from Bowdon High School to St. Francis in Alpharetta is between and hour and a half to over two hours depending on traffic, according to Google Maps.*
Bremen
Bremen (3-2, 2-0) will be on the road for their third region game of the season against Ringgold (2-3, 1-1). Offensively, according to the David Jenkins report, Ringgold averages 22.6 points per game compared to 16 for Bremen, and they also average nearly 100 more yards of total offense per game.
On the other hand, Bremen currently has statistically the top defense in the region in passing, scoring, and total defense. The Blue Devils have only allowed an average of 195 yards and 15.2 points per game. They also have the third-ranked rushing defense in the region.
The trip from Bremen High School to Ringgold is anywhere between one and a half to two and a half hours according to Google Maps.*
Central
Central (4-1) will be on the road to take on the number-one ranked team in class 4A, the Cedartown Bulldogs. This is Central's first region game of the season, and it will likely also be their most difficult region game against the Bulldogs who are currently 5-0 and have outscored their opponents by a whopping 173-37. Cedartown is led by Harlem Diamond, who has 11 total touchdowns and 405 rushing yards, as well as being second on the team in tackles.
As they have all season, Central has the advantage of having freshman standout Jonaz Walton to carry the football, as well as Vicari Swain and Devan Powell in an offense that has already scored 192 points through five games this year, but they will face a Cedartown defense that has allowed only 7.4 points per game this season.
The trip from Central High School to Cedartown is roughly an hour drive depending on traffic, according to Google Maps.*
Heard County
Heard County (2-3) will be on the road against McIntosh, a team that played Central earlier in the season. The Chiefs share a 2-3 record like Heard, and they are coming off a 23-14 win over Landmark Christian two weeks ago. McIntosh averages 29 points per game, whereas Heard County averages roughly 25.
Heard County's defense seems to have an advantage, allowing just 18 points per game compared to 31 points surrendered per game for McIntosh. McIntosh is a 5A school that has played two high-scoring teams in Central and Hampton, but Heard County has also faced tough competition this season, as well, including single-A powerhouse Rabun County.
The drive from Heard County High School to McIntosh in Peachtree City is around an hour depending on traffic, according to Google Maps.*
Mt. Zion
It will be a battle of mountains on Friday, as Mt. Zion (4-1) travels to take on Mt. Pisgah (4-1). The Patriots are led by quarterback Jack Cendoya, who has passed for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns this season in an offense that averages roughly 34 points per game.
Mt. Zion, however is coming off a defensive shutout win over Jasper County last week, their third forced shutout of the year. On the year, Mt. Zion has only allowed 10 points per game compared to 22 for the Pisgah defense. Also, the Eagles cleaned up their turnover margin last week, finishing the game plus-two in that category.
The drive from Mt. Zion High School to Mt. Pisgah is around an hour and a half to two hours, according to Google Maps.*
Villa Rica
Villa Rica (3-2, 2-0) will play their third region contest with a short road trip to Lithia Springs (2-3, 1-1). Lithia is coming off a win over Jackson last week, their other region game being a 35-14 loss to Creekside. Lithia is led by quarterback Jai'Que Hart, who has passed for nearly 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.
On the other hand, Lithia's defense has allowed the most points out of any defense in the region with 168 total. That is an average of almost 34 points per game. Aside from the Carrollton game, Villa Rica's defense has only allowed 67 points for an average of 16.75 per game, and their offense has scored over 40 points in their past two games.
The trip from Villa Rica High School to Lithia Springs is roughly half an hour, depending on traffic.*
*All travel times based on a Friday 4:30 p.m. departure time.
