Aliyah Washington

Aliyah Washington was named Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time. Washington averages 9.7 points and three rebounds per game while shooting at a 50% field goal percentage.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Freshman forward Aliyah Washington has been named the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Washington, alongside Katelyn Dunning, is the second UWG athlete to win this award.

On Tuesday, Washington was named the GSC Freshman of the Week following a stretch of three games that saw her average 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

