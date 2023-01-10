Freshman forward Aliyah Washington has been named the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Washington, alongside Katelyn Dunning, is the second UWG athlete to win this award.
On Tuesday, Washington was named the GSC Freshman of the Week following a stretch of three games that saw her average 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
During the last two games, Washington averaged 11.0 points per game and eight rebounds per game.
Washington started the week scoring seven points against Lee to go along with two steals and one rebound. The Dallas, GA native then scored 12 points on 50% shooting in 26 minutes against Mississippi College last Wednesday, and on Sunday, Washington led UWG with 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded one steal and block.
Fans can come to see Washington and the Wolves on January 18 at The Coliseum against the Union Bulldogs at 7:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.