Since 1997 the "Chip In for Children Golf Tournament" has raised funds to benefit Alice's House in Carrollton, a non-profit organization that provides residential care, meals, counseling, medical attention and a variety of other services to children.
This year, the tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton on Monday, April 11, is being called the "Alice's House Tommy Greer Memorial Golf Tournament."
Greer, who was a local attorney, juvenile court judge, board member and ardent supporter of Alice's House, tragically passed away on March 1 last year as the result of an auto accident.
The Alice House Community Children's Home began serving children from the west Georgia area in 1997. The family of he late Roy Richards, Sr., founder of Southwire, provided the funds to begin construction of the special home at 624 Folds Road in Carrollton in 1993.
The home is named for the late Alice Richards, wife of Mr. Richards and one of the community's most notable philanthropists and supporters of numerous local activities and civic projects. The facility provides beds for 10 children and provides a safe and secure home that meets the emotional, spiritual and physical needs of its residents.
The Alice's House - Tommy Greer Memorial Chip In for Children Golf Tournament will feature morning and afternoon tee times at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A lunch is scheduled for 12 p.m.
Various sponsorships are available, including:
Platinum $2,500: 4 players, event banner, hole sign, logo on scorecard and golf towel, and social media exposure
Gold $1,500: 4 players, hole sign, logo on scorecard and golf towel, and social media exposure
Silver $1,000: 4 players, hole sign, logo on golf towel and social media exposure
Hole Sponsor $100: yard sign with company name
4-Person Team $750: yard sign with Team/Company Name
To register for the tournament and for information, contact Bill Parrish (770-403-5861/bill.parrish@southwire.com), Andy Johnson (770-851-4565/ajohnson@greencourt.com), or John Jackson (678-416-2228/johnbjacksonlaw.com).
