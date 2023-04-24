Mrs. Alice Marie Cox Driver, a Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. She was born on September 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Milford “M.L” Cox and the late Jessie Weaver Cox.
Alice enjoyed flower gardening and painting and spending time with her family and her dog Tim. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband Charles Driver; her sisters, Helen Denney, Jane Dyer and Barbara Phillips; and her brothers, Leland Cox, Joseph Cox and Hugh Cox.
She is survived by her daughter; Holly(Joseph) Greenleaf; sons, Gregory Driver and David Driver; sisters, Betty Sue Duffey, Ruth Arthur and Pauline Entrekin; grandchildren, Joshua Dyke, Lindsey Driver and Jacob Noles.
In keeping with Alice’s wishes her body will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
It is our honor to serve the Driver family.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
