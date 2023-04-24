Alice Marie Cox Driver

Mrs. Alice Marie Cox Driver, a Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. She was born on September 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Milford “M.L” Cox and the late Jessie Weaver Cox.

Alice enjoyed flower gardening and painting and spending time with her family and her dog Tim. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Driver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos