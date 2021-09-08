Alice Ruth Elderdice, 71, of Winston, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Miss Alice was surrounded by her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, Robert Elderdice; father, William Moeller; daughter, Lisa Seifert; son, Bobby Elderdice; daughter-in-law, Shelly Elderdice; grandsons, Garrett Seifert, and Trey Elderdice; granddaughters, Ashton Seifert and Kinely Elderdice; great-grandson Luke Seifert; sister, Judy Reynolds; and brother-in-law, Bobby Reynolds; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
Alice was preceded in death by her mother, Isabell Moeller, and father, Samuel Hughes.
Alice Elderdice was an active member of Central Baptist church in Douglasville, Georgia. She was a volunteer for the Cancer Support group and worked as a ministry leader for First Baptist Church in Visalia, California.
Alice loved Christian Broadcast Network and with a happy heart made monthly donations to help feed the hungry. Alice worked alongside her husband as the human resources manager for 25 years.
Alice was a continuous light for her Lord and Savior. Her countless hours of volunteering and service to her community was an endless outreach for spreading the good news and love of Jesus Christ. Alice loved her family and cherished her friends. Quilting, sewing, music, puzzles and crafting were hobbies in which enjoyed deeply and utilized in her ministry.
Memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. from Coble Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park located at 1155 Shipyard Boulevard, Wilmington, NC 28412.
In lieu of flowers, Alice would be honored to have donations made to Christian Broadcast Network or the Cancer Society.
