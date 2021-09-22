Alford Veal age 87 of Carrollton Georgia passed away September 19, 2021 Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 25, 2021 at noon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Roopville, GA. Pastor Fredrick Ricks. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. His viewing will be Friday, September 24, 2021 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton GA. from 5 to 7 p.m. For the safety of the family and others, everyone attending must wear a mask to the Viewing and the Funeral Services. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, GA. 30117. (770) 832-9059.

