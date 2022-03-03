Alexandra “Simone” Whiteside, 33, of Carrollton, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton. Interment, Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 2-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.