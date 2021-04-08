Alexander sweeps county track and field championship

Alexander swept the Douglas County Track and Field Championship with a dominating performance.
The boys team amassed 131 points for first while the girls had 147 points to take the championship.
In winning the boys title, the Cougars had seven individual county champions and two relay teams to take first.
Brandon Benton was the only dual boys winner after finishing first in the long jump and high jump competition.
Also winning individual titles were Amir Dayal (800-meters), Cameron Yates (1,600), Grant Crabtree (3,200) and Timotheus Johnson (triple jump).
On the girls side, Alexander had three competitors to win seven individual titles and two relay teams to come in first place.
Freshman Adaejah Hodge won the 200 in a school-record 23.99 seconds. She also won the 400 and and long jump competitions.
Cougars senior and two-time state champion Jazzmin Taylor won the 800 and the high jump. Brooklyn Crabtree won the 1,600 and 3,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.