Alexander facilitates bias training at Douglasville PD

Applying critical thinking as a means to overcome conscious and unconscious bias was the basis of training held June 17-19 at the Douglasville Police Department.
Because of its seriousness and timeliness, Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks made the course mandatory for all certified officers and extended the invitation to attend to civilian employees as well.
“We are always looking for opportunities to make our officers and employees more efficient and effective in order to build their knowledge and understand themselves,” Sparks said. “We continually educate our officers so they can serve our community in a better way.”
The training was led by nationally-known consultant and law enforcement veteran Dr. Cedric Alexander. A 2017 article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, describes him as an advocate for better policing.
Indeed, he has been called on by various television networks for interviews and commentary on cases involving alleged police misconduct, but his credentials include service as federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; DeKalb County (GA) public safety director; deputy mayor of Rochester, NY; president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE); a member of President Barack Obama’s Task Force for 21st Century Policing; and MSNBC’s law enforcement analyst.
In addition to television appearances, Alexander has written editorials for newspapers and online platforms and has authored both books and editorials. Alexander recently contracted to work as public safety consultant to Atlanta mayoral candidate Sharon Gay, a practicing attorney who once served as executive counsel and deputy chief of staff to former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell.
Alexander earned a doctorate in clinical psychology (1997) from Wright State University and has facilitated training on other occasions at the Douglasville Police Department.
“I reached out to Dr. Alexander because we want our officers to really understand how important implicit bias is,” Sparks said. “We want them to understand that when dealing with the community, you have to put biases aside and treat individuals based on the law and not feelings.”
Alexander said the course is necessary and relevant because of a number of recent incidents involving police interaction with individuals in cities across the country. Referring to several cases from the news, he talked about bias and the disturbing ways it can manifest itself at home, work and in the community.
“Where we are in American policing today is troubling,” Alexander said, recounting instances in which social media, body cameras and dash cams have highlighted more negative than positive actions committed by some law enforcement officers. Cases such as the one involving former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have eroded public trust and confidence in law enforcement, he said.
“People don’t have trust in police any more, and we don’t get to pick and choose how we are going to be depicted,” he said. “But you are all painted by the same brush, whether it’s right or not.”
Alexander defined implicit and explicit biases and how they can affect an officer’s decisions and actions.
Implicit bias results from the tendency to process information based on unconscious associations and feelings even when they are contrary to one’s conscious or declared beliefs, he explained.
“We can’t draw assumptions about people based on how they look or act,” Alexander said. “We sometimes draw conclusions about people we don’t know and it gets in the way of how we treat them.”
Alexander cited several examples from his early years in law enforcement and how his conservative upbringing in Pensacola, Fla. shaped his thinking about people of different sexual orientation, social status, and race.
“Most families have their own beliefs about race, religion, sexual preference, but then we come into public service with that kind of thinking,” he said, explaining that his thoughts and actions have progressed over the years. “I have to remember that my journey is my journey, but it’s not your journey.”
Alexander said people subconsciously make stereotypical judgments and conclusions about others before having enough information about them or their situations, which can get in the way of finding the truth.
On the contrary, explicit bias refers to the attitudes and beliefs we have about a person or group on a conscious level, he said.
“Nobody is born a bigot, a sexist, a racist,” said Alexander. “We are all born with a clean slate.”
What is put on that slate is what people ultimately become, he countered, adding that critical thinking is one way to overcome biases.
Thinking critically allows people, especially police officers, to analyze and evaluate an issue in order to form a judgment, according to Alexander. This is especially important in high-stress situations and requires observation, analysis, interpretation, influence, problem-solving and decision-making. Critical thinking should also cause individuals to check their bias level, he said.
“We all have biases, but it’s not an excuse for our actions,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.