Mr. Alex Micacchione “Coach Mic” passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 following a brief illness.
Coach Mic was born March 17, 1950 in Trenton, N.J. the son of the late Pat Micacchione and Sarah Giordano Micacchione. .
Survivors include his children Holly and Wesley Bassett, Carrollton, Ciara and Katelyn Micacchione, Ft. Walton Beach, Fl., and Harmony Micacchione, Davie, Fl.; brother, Andy Micacchione, Villa Rica and one grandchild also survive.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Lane.
A Memorial Gathering of Friends and Family will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica from 11 a.m. until 1 P.M. to Celebrate Coach Mic’ Life.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
