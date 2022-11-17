Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus gave a presentation during the Carrollton City Council work session on Thursday morning to propose partnership on Cottage Hill Land acquisition.
Dr. Mark Albertus' proposed partnership between the Carrollton City Schools and the city of Carrollton in land acquisition of property is located on Cottage Hill Road on the other side of the bypass across from Carrollton City Schools’ current campus. Carrollton City Schools’ campus is currently landlocked and the district is "always looking for opportunities to accommodate future growth," per Albertus.
“We really want you to consider partnering with us financially,” School Board Chairman David Godwin said. “We’re excited about the next generation having this opportunity.”
Over the past year, the school system has acquired land in the Cottage Hill and Tabernacle Church area to plan for future use given their close proximity to campus. Utilizing land in the Cottage Hill area would provide the school system flexibility with the current campus footprint and future educational needs, per Albertus.
The district presented an idea to the city council to partner on future land acquisitions in this area as future development ideas could prove beneficial for the local economy, the Carrollton community and the school system. One idea proposed for future development included a large-scale recreational amenity.
The facility would be a comprehensive indoor/outdoor recreational park for all youth and adults in Carrollton. A park of this nature would be a boost for the local economy with a significant impact on business, tourism and the community’s overall health by generating millions of dollars in annual economic impact due to the park attracting sports, tourism, and entertainment, per Albertus.
Some of the large events on the Carrollton City Schools campus including the state cross country meet, state track meet, wrestling tournaments, and band competitions, already generate approximately $3.5 million in economic impact for the Carrollton community, per the economic impact algorithm provided by the Carrollton Visitors Bureau.
A large-scale park of this size would make Carrollton a transformational destination, drawing visitors from across the state and beyond which will help create more jobs in the Carrollton community, per Albertus.
The East Carrollton Recreation Facility that the city currently uses is “great,” Albertus said, but it was established approximately more than 20 years ago. Some examples of what may be included in the potential new facility, pending approval and land acquisition, would be pickleball courts, running and walking trails and baseball fields.
“We would like the city council to consider the feasibility of partnering with the district on land acquisitions in close proximity to the school campus for future use. A large-scale recreational park concept near the Carrollton City Schools campus is one idea that the school district presented for discussion with the Carrollton City Council to determine the project’s viability in future planning,” Albertus said. “A large-scale, multi-use recreational park would provide a cutting-edge amenity for the entire community and a significant boost to our local economy through its years of use. The district is exploring all avenues and is willing to pay fair market value for contiguous property that could provide a comprehensive indoor/outdoor recreational area for youth and adults and make Carrollton a transformational destination.”
