Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus gave a presentation during the Carrollton City Council work session on Thursday morning to propose partnership on Cottage Hill Land acquisition.

Dr. Mark Albertus' proposed partnership between the Carrollton City Schools and the city of Carrollton in land acquisition of property is located on Cottage Hill Road on the other side of the bypass across from Carrollton City Schools’ current campus. Carrollton City Schools’ campus is currently landlocked and the district is "always looking for opportunities to accommodate future growth," per Albertus.

