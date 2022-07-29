Although the start of a new school year at the Carrollton City Schools on Monday, Aug. 15 is a little over two weeks away, a great deal of work and preparations by teachers and support staff have been going on since the 2021-22 session ended in early June.
“We have made various updates to several our buildings on campus in recent years," Superintendent Mark Albertus said, "Last year, the HVAC was replaced at Carrollton Elementary School, and we also added LED lighting to all schools in the district. One of the benefits of LED lighting is energy efficiency.”
Also, the usual maintenance projects associated with the opening of a new school year have been underway during the summer.
At the conclusion of the 2021-22 term, the city school system had an approximate enrollment of 5,500 students. A breakdown showed 72% of the students lived within the city limits of Carrollton, and 28% resided outside the school district.
A similar enrollment is expected for the 2022-23 term. The first official enrollment count for the school year is submitted to the Georgia Department of Education annually in October.
FACULTY AND STAFF
According to Dr. Anna Clifton, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, the teaching faculty will number about 355. That number includes 38 new teachers, 13 of who are new to the profession and 25 who are transferring from other systems.
Additionally, the Carrollton City Schools employs an additional staff 260 support staff which includes paraprofessionals, bus drivers, school nutrition workers, business and clerical staff.
FACILITIES
Although no new facilities have been constructed recently, Superintendent Albertus said that made various updates to several buildings on campus have been made in recent years.
"Last year, the HVAC was replaced at Carrollton Elementary School, and we also added LED lighting to all schools in the district. One of the benefits of LED lighting is energy efficiency,” he noted.
COVID REGULATIONS
In regard to COVID-19 regulations that will be in effect beginning in August, Dr. Albertus said, "Our goal is to keep our kids and staff safe, healthy and at school. We will continue with health and safety practices such as monitoring signs and symptoms of illness, reinforcing hygiene practices such as hand-washing, routinely disinfecting classrooms and work areas, cleaning and sanitizing bathrooms and common spaces, and providing sufficient cleaning supplies to be used.
He added, "We encourage parents to keep their children home when they are not feeling well. All children and adults have the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are optional for staff and students and mask mandates are not being reconsidered.”
SCHOOL LUNCHES
In regard to school lunches, although federal emergency relief funds paid for breakfast and lunch for all students during the 2021-22 school year, because that funding is no longer available for all students, the Carrollton City Schools, like most school systems, will return to their regular paid/free/reduced meal program for breakfast and lunch this school year.
Families can use the link on the school system's website, www.carrolltoncityschools.net, to access the easy online application available on the system's website. Paper copies also will be available at each school during the scheduled open houses. Breakfast costs range from $1.10 to $1.20 at each school. and lunch ranges from $2.10 to $2.35.
ACADEMICS
This year, Carrollton High School is bringing back driver’s education. It has been decades since driver’s education was offered as a course at CHS, and because the state requires young drivers to complete the course before getting their driver's licenses, offering it as an elective on campus will make the process more convenient for students as they learn to navigate the responsibilities of being on the road.
During the course, students will complete a minimum of 30 classroom hours and six driving hours to get better equipped to drive safely and correctly. Students will also complete a "Tools for Life" elective section which will provide essential life skills training such as vehicle maintenance, personal budgeting and how to prepare a resume.
CHS Principal Ian Lyle said he is looking forward to this course addition.
“We are very excited to bring driver's education to CHS,” said Lyle. “Driver's education helps us ensure students are better prepared for life once they graduate. We are very grateful to our Board of Education and district leadership for helping us make this program happen.”
Additionally, beginning with the new school year, a course in film production will be offered at Carrollton Junior High School in response to the fact that Georgia has risen to the top in film and TV production, and career opportunities are plentiful.
According Assistant Superintendent Clifton, by adding film production courses at the junior high level students will be able to learn to tell stories visually and begin using the terminology, basic equipment, script writing, lighting, recording and editing, and producing live work. This will introduce younger students to a growing industry in preparation for the "Film Production Career Pathway" at Carrollton High School.
Superintendent Albertus said that everyone is the system is excited to welcome their students, families, teachers, and staff for the new school year.
"At Carrollton City Schools, our commitment to families is that we will do everything within our power to ensure their kids are safe, cared for, and have many opportunities to be successful.," Dr. Albertus said.
"And our leadership and support staff have worked hard this summer to prepare for the upcoming year as we look forward to welcoming students back on Aug. 15."
The school system's transportation fleet will begin rolling on the first day of school. Transportation director Montrell McClendon said that 40 busses will cover 31 routes within the city that will collectively average about 1,700 miles per day.
