Although the start of a new school year at the Carrollton City Schools on Monday, Aug. 15 is a little over two weeks away, a great deal of work and preparations by teachers and support staff have been going on since the 2021-22 session ended in early June.

“We have made various updates to several our buildings on campus in recent years," Superintendent Mark Albertus said, "Last year, the HVAC was replaced at Carrollton Elementary School, and we also added LED lighting to all schools in the district. One of the benefits of LED lighting is energy efficiency.”

