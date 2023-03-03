The March work session of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education on Thursday featured a varied array of topics, including facilities improvements, school safety and security, and upcoming events.
In regard to the bomb threat that was called into the Carrollton Junior High School on Thursday morning, Feb. 17, Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus told the board members that the phone call was made by a teenage boy.
"Our teachers and staff, as well as local law enforcement and fire/rescue, did a great job in responding to the situation and following established protocols," Albertus said.
"We moved everyone at the Junior High to the nearby Pope-McGinnis Student Activity Center, automated messages were sent to parents, and checkout stations were set up," he explained.
Following an extensive 90-minute search throughout the facility that included checking all lockers, book bags and other areas, the school was re-opened.
"It's the day and time we live live in,"Albertus said, "so we have to be and we were prepared. Obviously, our first priority was to get the kids out and deploy our teams who had pre-assigned roles."
Albertus also briefly discussed the previously announced planned relocation of certain elementary grades in the system for the 2023-24 school term that begins in August.
"We'll begin packing up rooms during post-planning in May," he noted.
Superintendent Albertus also informed the board that a new 3-inch pad will be installed under the artificial turf at Grisham Stadium. It is composed of ground up pine wood instead of rubber fragments.
"Based on our studies this pad is considered a better deterrent to abrasions and knee injuries and is considerably cooler than what we currently have," Albertus explained.
Albertus also commended the girl's wrestling team for its recent state championship and and the upcoming annual Ben Scott Sports Auction that is scheduled for March 17 at the University of West Georgia Coliseum. He pointed out that this this year bids will be done by pencil and paper, and there will be wi-fi enabled checkout with an IT specialist on site.
The regular monthly meeting for March of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education will be held this Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m.
