The 2021-22 school year has continued to present challenges to all educators throughout the state of Georgia.
Carrollton City Schools' Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus highlighted some of what made the school year great and challenging in responses to an inquiry by the Times-Georgian.
Albertus said there were many things to be proud of this year including the evolution of Something for Everyone which allowed the district to "continue to expand our customized approach."
Albertus noted that academies at CES allowed kids to explore their passions and created memorable moments of school experience which included STEM, Performing Arts, Dual Language, Citizenship
He also noted that the band at CUES — begins in 5th grade, not learning to play a recorder — kids are learning to read music and play instruments.
Students in Consumer Science Class at CJHS explore several different career fields and receive exposure to career pathways in high school level, guest speakers and field trips to area businesses that share about their industry and essentials for successful work ethic
A new film production program at CJHS has been implemented because "Georgia has risen to the top for film and TV production, job opportunities are plentiful and we want to make sure our kids are prepared. This includes adding film production courses available at junior high level, so students will be able to learn to tell stories visually and begin using the terminology, basic equipment, script writing, lighting, recording and editing, and producing live work."
There is also a Tools For Life class at CHS which is a life skills class that covers a wide range of essentials, including first aid and fire and life safety, personal budgets, writing checks, balance bank statements, basic carpentry skills, resume and interview prep, reading road maps,basic vehicle maintenance, thank you notes, gift wrapping, highly engaging with lots of discussion and practice.
An addition in 2021-22 was the event Student Adulting Day at CHS.
Area businesses set up 16 different stations for Seniors to visit focused on life lessons, learning anything from sewing on a button to changing a tire to understanding the basics on how to take out a loan to buy a car
Also Albertus noted that about 150 kids a year have the opportunity to take an SAT class for free in their school day, which typically would cost about $1,500 for parents to pay for this outside of school.
"We continue to strongly encourage all kids to take the SAT, broadening their opportunities beyond high school, even if they don’t see the need right now," Albertus said.
There is also a Financial Literacy program in place currently and for 2024.
"Managing personal finances, setting a budget, and good credit are essentials for all of us, already embedded in several math/CTAE/economics courses," Albertus said. "[We] look forward to expanding and partnering with area business to equip our kids."
Carrollton City Schools also has more than 100 clubs and athletic offerings at all four schools
As far as those unique challenges...
"Our journey past COVID," Albertus said
"We successfully continued in-person instruction as a result of community trust and support, but continued with hygiene practices that proved to be beneficial to not only combat COVID, but other common viruses," Albertus said. "Elementary & Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds helped us support the return to school."
Some of those examples include classroom technology, device for each student; ability to help identify which families do not have access to internet or devices at home; additional teachers to reduce class size to more intentionally meet the needs of kids; additional counselors and social workers to support the social/emotional needs of students, staff, and families; additional nurse to help ensure all students are safe, healthy and ready to learn The district now has one nurse at each school.
Literacy Specialists, coaching teachers, professional development as well as interventionists supporting students who may be struggling academically and/or behaviorally and the teachers who serve them.
Albertus said there are specific goals for the next school year.
"Maintain a healthy and manageable enrollment growth," he said.
CCS has grown 8% compared to five years ago, adding over 400 kids.
"From one year to the next, we are adding 100-150 students, which represents an increase of 2-3%," he said.
Another important goal is preparing students for successful graduation outcomes, including a graduation rate of 93%
"This represents the 417 kids who graduate within 4 years with a regular high school diploma," Albertus said. "Graduating from Carrollton High School means something. Our graduation requirements exceed those of the state."
Another goal is to surpass scholarship offers totaling over $14 million which was the total last year. There have been more than $86 million awarded over the past 5 years excluding HOPE.
There is a also a clear goal to continue investing in the community
"Ultimately our goal is to prepare students for what’s next," Albertus said. "We know our students are ready for that next step whether that is to enroll, enlist, or be employed."
Carrollton City Schools hosted over 200 events in the past year on campus outside of regular, athletic season competitions, over 40 of those were with outside organizations.
"Using the City of Carrollton’s economic impact calculator, we’ve added over $5.5 mil to our local economy (food, lodging, shopping, etc.) in the past year," Albertus said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.