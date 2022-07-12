"The narrative regarding what happens to students once they graduate from high school needs to change."
With that comment, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus got the attention of the approximately 70 local business and community members who gathered Tuesday morning at City Station in Carrollton for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's monthly membership breakfast meeting.
Moderated by Dr. Julie Post, president of West Georgia Technical College, the panel discussion also featured comments from Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart and Oak Mountain Academy's Head of School Patrick Yuran.
Albertus continued his remarks by saying, "Going to college is great, and I strongly support it for many students, but we need to do more to also encourage other students regarding the alternatives and other opportunities that are out there and prepare them."
"For possibly 80-85 percent of our graduates, I think it would be great if they joined the military for a few years and then pursue a college education or join the workforce and utilize the skills they learned in the military," the former Carrollton High School principal and Carrollton City schools superintendent since 2016 said.
He added that more internships provided by businesses, either paid or unpaid, are needed.
"Many times, these internships are pathways to future careers, and often, these students remain in Carrollton and Carroll County and become important contributors in our workforce and in our local communities," Albertus said.
Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart, who has served in the role since 2010 and was named Georgia's School Superintendent of the Year in 2015, echoed Albertus's comments when he noted that "all of us should celebrate graduation and our students who go on to college."
However, he quickly added, "But how do we celebrate our other graduates?"
"Of course, we have had signing days for many years to recognize our student athletes who sign with colleges," Cowart said, "but for the last two years we started having a 'Career Signing Day Ceremony' for graduates who are starting new jobs. We would like to thank many of our businesses for taking part in that recognition."
Cowart also referenced the county school system's "Enlistee Signing Day" ceremony for students who plan to join the military following graduation.
During his remarks Tuesday at the Chamber of Commerce gathering, Head of School Patrick Yuran of Oak Mountain Academy, a private school for pre-K through 12th grade established in 1962, noted that OMA has a 100 percent graduation rate, as well as a 100 percent college acceptance rate.
Yuran, who assumed his role in leading Oak Mountain Academy in July, 2018, also commented on the challenges created by the COVID pandemic.
"We have been resilient, and we pivoted in such a way that I think we did a good job, with a lot of community support, in meeting the challenges that we have faced," he said.
"And, of course, we are very proud of our school's academic excellence and the many successes of our graduates," Yuran added.
All three local education leaders said that they looked forward to the new school year.
"System-wide, we gained about 400 students last school year, and it looks like we could possibly gain as many as 400 more students for the coming school term," Cowart said.
In regard to security, a major topic of emphasis nationwide due to the numerous school shootings during the last two years, all three school leaders said they have expanded their security plans, are continually updating policies and procedures, and have added safety and school resource officers and equipment.
Obviously, however, they did not go into details or discuss specifics.
The Carroll County Schools currently has approximately 15,000 students enrolled at 30 sites throughout the county and is the 24th largest school system in Georgia, while Carrollton City Schools has just under 6,000 students.
Oak Mountain Academy, a private, Christian school located on Cross Plains Road in Carrollton, has an enrollment of some 200 students.
August 5 is the first day of school of the 2022-23 school year for Carroll County Schools students, while start dates for Oak Mountain Academy and Carrollton City Schools, are August 12 and August 15, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.