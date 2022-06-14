Albertine Ridley,
91, of Bremen, died
on Friday, June 10,
2022.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Tuesday, June
14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Carrollton.
Her viewing was
on Monday, June
13, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 5-7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others, everyone must wear
a mask to the viewing and funeral service.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home,
709 Alabama St.
in Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
