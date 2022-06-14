Albertine Ridley,

91, of Bremen, died

on Friday, June 10,

2022.

Funeral service

will be conducted

on Tuesday, June

14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Carrollton.

Her viewing was

on Monday, June

13, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 5-7 p.m.

For the safety of the family and others, everyone must wear

a mask to the viewing and funeral service.

Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home,

709 Alabama St.

in Carrollton; 770-832-9059.

