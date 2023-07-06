Deacon Albert Z. Almond, age 82, of Riverdale, GA died on July 1, 2023. Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday July 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be held TODAY from 4-7 PM at Friendship Baptist Church, 15619 US Highway 27, Franklin, GA 30217. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
