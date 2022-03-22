Albert Larre McCorkel, 72, of Roanoke, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Bulloch County, on Oct. 14, 1949, son of the late Harold and Inez Roughton McCorkel.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Christopher McCorkel.
Survivors include his children, daughter, Kelly Johnson, of Covington, Indiana, and son, Jeremy McCorkel, of Villa Rica; and four grandchildren.
The family received friends on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.
No services will be conducted.
