Mr. Albert Lee Turner, age 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was born January 27, 1939, the son of Robert Lee Turner and Vera Kidd Turner.
Albert worked many years at Printed Fabrics and then at CDS Southwire. He loved his God, family, friends, and the Church. Albert devoted his life to serving each to the best of his ability. Albert served Ephesus Christian Church as an Elder, Chorister and Cemetery Overseer for many years. He loved hunting and fishing and helping others through many small and large jobs of service. He will be greatly missed by many.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra Key Turner; daughters & sons-in-law, Regina & Tim Cook and Trudy and Billy Smith; grandchildren, Krissie McCleary, Amanda Collins, Josh Cook and Amber Collins; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie Turner and Shanky Turner and nephew, Clark Turner.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 4 P.M. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Cook and Pastor Randy Knight officiating. Interment will follow in Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Cook and Pastor JC Cook officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jay McCleary, Blaze McCleary, Dakota Armstrong, Mason Shoemake, Josh Cook, Richard Turner, Joey Key, Chris Langley. Johnny Harper, Gene Smith, Jimmy Alexander, Jerry Maxwell, Marty Jones, Allan Hubbard, and Tommy Wester will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 P.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery Fund. Albert spent a lot of time caring for the cemetery at Ephesus, and he would love to see it maintained well in the future. Donations may be made by visiting https://faithlife.com/ecc-whitesburg-ga/activity. From this Page click "GIVE", choose an amount and a fund from the drop-down list, enter your payment info, and it's done. Checks can also be mailed to ECC Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Cook 1059 Old Stagecoach Rd Carrollton, GA 30116.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
