Mr. Albert Lee Turner, age 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was born January 27, 1939, the son of Robert Lee Turner and Vera Kidd Turner.

Albert worked many years at Printed Fabrics and then at CDS Southwire. He loved his God, family, friends, and the Church. Albert devoted his life to serving each to the best of his ability. Albert served Ephesus Christian Church as an Elder, Chorister and Cemetery Overseer for many years. He loved hunting and fishing and helping others through many small and large jobs of service. He will be greatly missed by many.

Trending Videos