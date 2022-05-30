Albert Eugene Bays, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
He was born on March 14, 1940, in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of the late Richard A. Bays and Clara Peyton Bays.
Mr. Bays served our country in the U.S. Air Force in data processing and retired from Sony Music as a Data Center Manager after 33 years. After retirement he continued as a part time consultant for a number of years. He enjoyed bowling, Wednesday meetings with the guys at Jack’s, loved watching all sports, especially NASCAR and the Atlanta Braves.
Survivors include his brother, Robert Bays; special friend, Nina Saxon and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parent’s, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles E. Bays, Harold L. Bays and Marion G. Bays.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
