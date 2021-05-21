The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Albany man on three felony possession charges and five other misdemeanors as the result of a traffic stop on Hwy. 27 North just after midnight Friday.
Quentavious Sharod Wright, 32, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The misdemeanors are possession of marijuana, DUI (test refused), DUI drugs less safe, open container of alcohol and weaving over roadway.
According to the Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy on patrol noticed that a Chevy Malibu with an Arkansas license tag was weaving over the center and fog lines several times while moving northbound on U.S. 27. This prompted the deputy, according to the report, to initiate a traffic stop, which occurred just south of Miller Academy Road.
The deputy reported detecting the odor of marijuana as he approached the vehicle, and after identifying the driver as Wright observed the driver’s eyes were bloodshot. Wright is reported to have admitted he had marijuana in the car and smoked some earlier in the evening.
According to the report, torn plastic bags were discovered in the vehicle’s center console and on the floorboard. With Wright outside of the vehicle, the deputy reportedly conducted a search and found a small amount of suspected cocaine inside a plastic bag as well as a loaded handgun and open bottle of alcohol in the center console. Three more plastic bags were reportedly found containing suspected marijuana.
The incident report states that, after being placed under arrest, Wright refused the state administered test to determine if he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Carroll County Jail records show Wright as currently booked with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.