Mr. Alandis Robinson, age 55, of Powder Springs, GA died on April 10, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday April 18, 2023 at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134, Pastor Keith D. Lewis, Eulogist. Entombment will follow at Sunrise Cemetery 11261 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134. Viewing will be Monday April 17, 2023 from 2 p.m. -6 p.m. at Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Alandis Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

