Alan Jordan

Alan Ray Jordan, 63, of Temple, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
He was born in Atlanta, on Nov. 12, 1958, the son of Ray T. Jordan and Evelyn Gunn Jordan.
He had worked for Dish Network in the warehouse for 18 years. Alan loved the outdoors playing golf and working with his tractor. He also had a love for music.
Alan was Baptist by faith.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Garrett Jordan; daughters and son-in-law, Jessie Cox, Villa Rica, Sandy Jordan and Ben Richards, Carrollton; parents, Ray and Evelyn Jordan; granddaughter, Lillian Jordan; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Eddie Wilson, Villa Rica.
Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Jordan.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and the family will receive friends for a visitation at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday,
April 29, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the family.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
