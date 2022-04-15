A Carroll County man is in an Atlanta hospital after shooting himself and ending an hours long standoff with authorities early Friday morning.
In a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 4:00 a.m., deputies with the CCSO responded to the 500 block of Caney Creek Road in Carrollton in reference to an armed male subject, later identified as David Bradley, 43, of Roanoke Ala.
Authorities say he was threatening to kill himself and others at a family members' residence. Upon arrival, deputies "observed Bradley in the front of the residence holding a weapon and threatening to kill himself and telling deputies to shoot him."
The press release stated that the family was inside the home and sheltered away from the subject and were later extracted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT).
The release stated that after hours of negotiating with Bradley, he shot himself.
"Deputies immediately rendered aid and Bradley was conscious and speaking with them when he was air-lifted to an Atlanta hospital," the release stated.
His current condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities say the incident is still under active investigation, and more details will be released at a later time.
