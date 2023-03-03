A Heard County Jury found 30 year old Micah Blake Taylor of Lincoln, Alabama guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault and Concealing the Death of Another. Jenae Dickinson of Roanoke, Alabama worked with Taylor and pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault and Concealing the Death of Another with an agreement to be sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation in exchange for her truthful testimony in Taylor’s trial.
According to the press release from Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, Regina Trotter of Heflin, Alabama was 47 at the time of her death and was found deceased in Heard County on Feb. 1, 2021. Trotter had allowed Taylor to live in her trailer in Heflin, Alabama with her and her roommate. On the morning of Jan. 31, 2021, Taylor took the keys to Trotter’s brown Ford Freestar van and drove to Dickinson's residence in Roanoke. In the evening of Jan. 31, Taylor and Dickinson returned to Trotter’s trailer. Trotter told Taylor he could no longer live at her trailer. Dickinson asked for a ride back to her house in Roanoke which Trotter agreed to do. Trotter's last text messages said she was giving Dickinson and Taylor a ride to Wedowee where she believed Dickinson resided.
