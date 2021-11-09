An Alabama man was arrested Tuesday by Villa Rica officers and charged with enticing a juvenile.
Rico Marcel Stewart, 23, was charged with interference of custody, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and child molestation.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., a Carroll County deputy said they saw a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Brookside Cupboard on Rockmart Road.
When deputies examined the vehicle, they say they saw Stewart in the car with a 14-year-old girl.
According to a Villa Rica spokesperson, Brookside Cupboard was closed during the time the vehicle was parked, which sparked the deputy’s suspicion.
Deputies then contacted Villa Rica police who then took over the investigation.
During the investigation, officers were able to determine that there was probable cause to support the charges of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and interference of custody.
Police say the interference of custody charge comes from Stewart removing the juvenile child away from her home.
Stewart was arrested and taken to the Carroll County jail. The juvenile was returned to her family in Villa Rica. As of Tuesday, Stewart is still in custody. His bond has not been set.
Detective Sergeant Brian Finley is currently conducting the investigation and additional charges are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.