Carrollton Police were able to arrest an Alabama man for an alleged stabbing in Carrollton after he was identified by video footage.
On Monday, Oct. 24, Carrollton Police Department investigators arrested Dexter Jarod Cox, 47, of Lineville, Ala., on one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery related to a stabbing at the Crown Inn on Royal Crown Court in Carrollton.
According to a CPD press release, shortly after midnight on Monday, Carrollton Police were called to Tanner Medical Center in reference to a patient who had been stabbed. Upon police arrival, officers encountered a friend of the victim along with a vehicle with a “significant amount of blood.”
The friend was able to identify the offender, Cox, and this was confirmed with video footage obtained from the Crown Inn. Although Cox was no longer on the scene, detectives were able to later determine his location and take him into custody without incident, per the release.
The victim remains hospitalized at Tanner Medical Center.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Carrollton Police Department by calling 770-834-4451 or by leaving a tip via the department's website at carrolltonpd.com.
All tipsters may remain anonymous.
