Carrollton Police were able to arrest an Alabama man for an alleged stabbing in Carrollton after he was identified by video footage.

On Monday, Oct. 24, Carrollton Police Department investigators arrested Dexter Jarod Cox, 47, of Lineville, Ala., on one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery related to a stabbing at the Crown Inn on Royal Crown Court in Carrollton.

