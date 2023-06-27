A Haralson County jury found Brinden Corey Barker, 22, of Muscadine, Alabama guilty on June 26, 2023 on the charges of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony and Theft by Taking. He was not convicted of one count of Criminal Street Gang Activity.

All charges are related to the October 11, 2020 murder of Taylor Daniel.