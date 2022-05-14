Aiden Reece

PO3 Aiden Jackson Reece, 21, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Aiden was born on Aug. 3, 2000, in Atlanta, the son of the late Hadley Ann Miller.
Aiden proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy after enlisting in 2019. He was currently stationed at Naval Weapons Station Charleston. During his time in the service, he enjoyed taking classes to further his education and took the opportunity to teach other servicemen and women.
In his spare time, Aiden enjoyed playing video games and rock climbing.
Those left to honor his memory are his sister, Isabelle Reece; his papaw and nanny, Stephen and Vivian Miller; aunts and uncles, Jordan Reece, Steve and Shannon Miller, Dee and Jason Bennett, Jennifer and David Moscarello, Jud and Lori Dupree, and Zack and Raina Dupree.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Tim Reeve officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
