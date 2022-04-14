It all started with a ride in a blue jeep.
In 1970, when the singer/songwriter Neil Young reached fame and fortune for the first time, he bought a ranch. After the purchase, he kept the two caretakers on payroll, an elderly married couple who had long served the property with precision and care.
One morning, the old man took the young singer on a ride in his blue jeep.
“He gets me up there on the top side of the place, and there’s this lake up there that fed all the pastures, and he says, ‘Well, tell me, how does a young man like yourself have enough money to buy a place like this?’ ” said Young. “And I said, ‘Well, just luck, just lucky.’ And he said, ‘Well, that’s the darnedest thing I ever heard.’ ”
Later that day he penned the song “Old Man” as homage to his friend and caretaker. Young looked beyond fame and money. The lyrics show to some extent the young man has the same needs as the old one.
“Old man take a look at my life
“I’m a lot like you
“I need someone to love me
“the whole day through.”
When I watch people grow old, it’s often difficult to accept the realities of aging. Unfortunately, we can only control so much. The rest is up to “Old Lady Luck.” I only hope I’m as sharp mentally as the story of the elderly man in Florida, who owned a large farm with a pond in the back.
The man’s pond was suitable for swimming, so he fixed it up nicely with picnic tables, horseshoe courts and some orange and lime trees.
One evening the old man decided to go down to the pond, as he hadn’t been there for a while. He grabbed a five-gallon bucket to bring back some fruit. As he neared the pond, he heard voices shouting and laughing with glee. When he came closer, he saw it was a bunch of young women skinny-dipping in his pond. He made the women aware of his presence and they swam to the deep end of the pond.
One of the women shouted, “We’re not coming out until you leave!”
The man frowned, “I didn’t come here to watch you ladies swim naked or make you get out of the pond naked.”
Holding up the bucket, he said—“I’m here to feed the alligator.”
“Lord, Lord,” wrote William Shakespeare. “How subject we old men are to this vice of lying!”
I have no clue what’s ahead should I live to become an old man. If my wife doesn’t care, maybe I’ll buy a small pond and an alligator. If not, I’ll dream big and experience the words of poet Hilaire Biloc. Life doesn’t always have to be complicated.
“If I ever become a rich man,
“Or if I ever grow to become old,
“I will build a house with deep thatch,
“To shelter me from the cold.
“I will hold my house in the high wood,
“Within a walk to the sea,
“And the men that were boys when I was a boy
“Shall sit and drink with me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.