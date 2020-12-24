West Georgia has several resources working toward the common goal of finding affordable housing for homeless individuals, including nonprofits, coalitions and faith-based organizations.
While the issue of homelessness may never be eradicated, these community leaders said they are trying to lessen the impact across the region by providing transitional programs for the homeless.
Kathy Parsons is the founder of Impact West Georgia, a nonprofit fighting to help the homeless and other underprivileged communities. Since the organization opened its doors in Carrollton in 2004, the nonprofit has helped transition numerous homeless people from central and west Georgia into homes.
The purpose of the organization is to improve the quality of life of the homeless, veterans, immigrants and children.
Impact West Georgia has three divisions: the HOPE Center, Deserve, and the Adult and Community Education Center (ACE). The HOPE Center is a program for men to transition into housing, while the other two programs provide educational resources to veterans and others in need.
Parsons said 51% of Americans are one paycheck away from homelessness, and this has increased 3% in Georgia for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. The number of homeless individuals has also climbed 11%.
Parsons said while The Holy Spirit Emergency Shelter exists for women and children, Carroll County did not have a homeless shelter for men.
HOPE opened in 2008, four years after the nonprofit was established, and is a transition program for men who desire to move from homelessness into their own homes and live self-sufficiently. Unlike a traditional shelter, homeless men at the center get three meals a day, laundry facilities, a warm bed, an address and financial support.
“They live with dignity while they focus on rebuilding their lives,” the Impact West Georgia nonprofit website said. “The men of HOPE work hard to earn an income so that they can afford to pay rent on their own homes one day soon. They diligently save so they’ll have needed deposits when the time comes to transition. They spend months searching for an apartment or home they can afford.”
Rev. Jeff Jackson, the director of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, is also the new president of the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance. The alliance includes all denominations of faith, as well as individuals who do not belong to any certain religion.
“The homeless in Carrollton are people who are largely invisible to middle to upper-class citizens,” he recently told Carrollton City Council members. “They are people who work full time, some who work part time, some who have been laid off, some who suffer from mental or physical disabilities, many of whom who have children. I’ve not met one of them who wants to be in their situation.”
He added the church’s outreach program has spent more than $250,000 for 450 different families since March to keep people sheltered and housed in hotels. Jackson said homeless individuals want nothing more than to have a bed to sleep in at night without having to “pray to God asking them where they will sleep next.”
He said The Holy Spirit shelter, Impact West Georgia, the Carroll County Emergency Shelter and other churches and nonprofits have been “keeping a roof over people’s heads” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The more that I communicate with sisters and brothers, lay and ordained, Black, white, Hispanic, liberal or conservative, rich or poor, the more I find there is something we actually all agree with,” Jackson told city council members on Oct. 5. “Carrollton needs affordable housing. We have a problem with it.”
In Douglas County, Superior Court Judge Beau McClain is building the Sanctuary Village in Douglasville for homeless people to transition into affordable housing.
The program, which includes a living facility at the former animal shelter site adjacent to the county landfill, has gotten help from the community and countless volunteers. McClain is hoping to have Sanctuary Village up-and-running by early next year.
Douglas County Homeless Coalition Vice Chairman Charles Branson said an 18-site encampment known as Shinnah Haven near the Multimodal Transportation Center in Douglasville has provided a place for the homeless to stay.
Shinnah means “rebirth” or “renewal,” he added, and there have been about 10 people from that camp who have gone to either permanent or transitional housing.
“We started working with the United Way to find ways to house chronically homeless people in Douglas County,” Branson said. “A chronically homeless person is defined as somebody who is living in conditions unfit for human habitation.”
The homeless coalition was formerly the Douglas County Continuum of Care Coalition. The organization has been in existence since the 1990s.
A United Way grant will help with providing case management, specifically someone who can help them hopefully use the opportunity to transition out of homelessness. The Department of Community Services, along with other city and county agencies, are also involved to help, he said.
“People say, well, there will always be the poor,” Branson said. “That’s kind of a cop out. It depends on how you define that. We can do things as a community and we can make a difference. The goal of the coalition is for homelessness to be rare, brief and non-recurring.”
