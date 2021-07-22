Special to the Times-Georgian
ATLANTA — The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to partner with AGC of America’s Education and Research Foundation to establish the Randall K. Redding Scholarship Fund.
This announcement was shared at AGC Georgia’s recent Annual Convention.
On an annual basis, a deserving upperclassman from the state of Georgia who is pursuing a Building Sciences degree at Auburn University will receive the scholarship.
If an Auburn student is not identified, a Georgia resident who is an upperclassman in a construction program at Georgia Southern University, Georgia Tech, or Kennesaw State University will be selected. The Fund will pay $2,500 per year and will be managed by AGC of America.
Redding, who died in March, was last year’s recipient of AGC Georgia’s Skill, Integrity and Responsibility (SIR) Award, an annual award recognizing individuals for a lifetime of exemplary service and substantial contributions to the construction industry, the AGC organization and their community. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 SIR award ceremony was held virtually.
“Randall passed away earlier this year, and many in the construction industry felt he did not receive his full due for such a prestigious honor,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “We wanted to find a meaningful and ongoing way to honor his legacy by giving back to two of his passions, Auburn and the construction industry. Randall appreciated the fact that someone took a chance on him to attend college, and those who called him a friend want to pay that gratitude forward.”
AGC Georgia welcomes contributions to the Fund to honor Redding’s legacy. All donations are 100% tax deductible. To contribute, please visit bit.ly/3dNhpca.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
