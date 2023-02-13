Georgia’s Attorney General put out a press release that offers tips to help Georgians avoid potential romance scams on Valentine’s day.
“Unfortunately, con artists will prey on people’s most vulnerable emotions by taking advantage of those who turn to online platforms in an attempt to foster new connections,” said Carr. “On Valentine’s Day and all year-round, you should be cautious with what you share online and never send money or sensitive data to someone you have not met in person. Knowledge is key, and our Consumer Protection Division is offering important tips to help all Georgians protect against romance scams and keep their hard-earned dollars safe.”
According to the press release, the Federal Trade Commission had 79,700 romance scams reported to them in 2021. The scams totaled to $547 million in total losses and a per victim loss of $2,400. This increase was 80% higher in comparison to 2020. People aged 70 and older made up an even larger median loss of over $7,600 in 2021.
The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit secured the conviction of Borin Khoun who stole over $230,000 from two older adults. Khoun pleaded guilty to multiple accounts of theft by taking this past July.
To avoid these scams the Attorney General recommends staying safe by being suspicious if an online partner is getting serious yet unable to meet face to face, doing a reverse image search of the profile picture, never sending money to someone you’ve not met and never agreeing to open a bank account for someone, transfer money, or re-ship goods they send to you.
It is also recommended that you never share financial information or your Social Security number, stick to the dating app to avoid giving out a phone number or email address, make your profiles secure and be selective with what details you share.
Recommended by the press release, if you believe you are the victim of a romance scam you should immediately cut off communication, contact your bank, notify the dating company or social media platform, file a complaint with the FTC, notify the FBI, and visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website for more information about what do if you lost money via a romance scam.
