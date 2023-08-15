The Attorney General Chris Carr has put out a press release warning for Georgians regarding an increase in reports of imposter scams. These scams have been common within Carroll County as a con artist has posed to be Captain Pope with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has also been sharing warnings on their social media regarding avoiding potential scams.

“Fraudsters like to play on people’s emotions and use scare tactics, such as threats of arrest, to convince consumers to turn over their money before they have a chance to think things through,” said Carr. “It’s important that Georgians stay informed of the latest scams and proceed with caution when receiving calls or messages requesting payment or sensitive information.”