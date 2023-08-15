The Attorney General Chris Carr has put out a press release warning for Georgians regarding an increase in reports of imposter scams. These scams have been common within Carroll County as a con artist has posed to be Captain Pope with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has also been sharing warnings on their social media regarding avoiding potential scams.
“Fraudsters like to play on people’s emotions and use scare tactics, such as threats of arrest, to convince consumers to turn over their money before they have a chance to think things through,” said Carr. “It’s important that Georgians stay informed of the latest scams and proceed with caution when receiving calls or messages requesting payment or sensitive information.”
The three main scams that the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has addressed are the Jury Duty Scam, Parole and Probation Program Scam, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Seized Package Scam.
According to the release from Carr, the Jury Duty Scam is seeing “Fraudsters, posing as someone from the local police or sheriff’s office, tell consumers that they owe a fine for missing jury duty and must submit payment immediately – typically via gift cards, mobile payment apps or Green Dot MoneyPaks.” The release continues adding, In another twist, scammers claim there is a warrant out for the consumer’s arrest due to failure to respond to a jury duty summons or federal subpoena. The scammers then inform the victims that they can avoid arrest by submitting payment through one of the methods listed previously. To lend credibility to their schemes, scammers may even use the actual name of a law enforcement officer, direct a consumer to the actual website of the law enforcement office, or use spoofing technology to show the legitimate phone number of the law enforcement agency in the caller ID display.”
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has put out messages regarding this scam previously saying, “We are receiving reports this morning of an individual who is claiming to be Captain Pope with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and they are soliciting money for allegedly missing jury duty.” The CCSO assured citizen’s that this is not them saying, “The Sheriff’s Office will never solicit money over the phone and we typically don’t provide courtesy calls if you have warrants, we prefer surprise visits better.”
The Parole/Probation Program scam is the other in which the scammers will send a letter to an inmate’s family that makes it seem as though it has come from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles. The letters describe to the families a fabricated 90-day parole/probation program that is called “Intent Supervised Parole Reinstatement Program,” and would cost $970. The inmate’s families then receive a follow-up phone call that provides additional details regarding the fabricated program. The person on the phone will ask the family for an up-front deposit for an ankle monitor that would be made through a mobile payment app, money order, or Green Dot MoneyPak.
In the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Seized Package Scam, the scammers pose as U.S. Border Patrol agents and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers call consumers or leave automated messages claiming that a package that was addressed to them contained drugs or other illicit materials and the package was seized by authorities at the border. The scam message tells the potential victim to connect to an agent by pressing “1” or calling a specific number. The potential victim will then get connected to a scammer who will tell them to avoid any legal repercussions through a payment or bank account information.
To avoid these scams, Carr warns that, “Law enforcement agencies do not solicit payment over the phone, allow for arrangements to be made over the phone to clear a warrant, and will never ask for payment for clemency considerations.” Carr also added that, “No government agency or law enforcement office will ever ask to make payments with gift cards, Green Dot MoneyPaks, or mobile payment apps.”
