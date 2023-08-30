Attorney General Chris Carr has warned Georgia residents to be cautious of potential price gouging and storm-related scams that could take place as residents look to recover after Hurricane Idalia.
“As we continue to pray for the families and communities in the path of Hurricane Idalia, we want to remind all Georgians of the important steps they can take to protect themselves from home repair fraud and other schemes,” said Carr. “Con artists will try to take advantage of those impacted by severe weather. We know this is a difficult time for many, and our office stands ready to assist any consumer who thinks they have encountered a potential scam.”
According to the release, Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency on Aug. 29, 2023 in preparation for Hurricane Idalia’s anticipated impact on Georgia residents. Regarding the price gouging the release states that, “This Executive Order invokes the Price Gouging Statute as it pertains to goods and services necessary to respond to the State of Emergency, including motor and diesel fuel. These price gouging protections will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 8, 2023.”
As for the Storm Fraud, scam artists that are also called “storm chasers” will go to homes to exploit the disaster. The scammers speak to homeowners and offer a home repair service but they will request up-front payments. The scammers will disappear without ever doing the work on the home.
Scammers also charge extreme amounts for things such as tree removal, unnecessary repairs or even work that does not reach the expectations of the homeowner.
Scammers can also mislead homeowners into a case of insurance fraud. This can happen when a scammer offers to cover the insurance deductible and persuades the homeowner to give fake reports to their home insurance company.
Carr offered tips to consumers to avoid potential and scams as they handle what follows from Hurricane Idalia.
The first tip was, “Steer clear of any contractor who asks for full payment up-front, only accepts payment in cash, or refuses to provide you with a written contract.”
“Avoid door-to-door offers for home repair work. Instead, ask friends and neighbors for referrals.” The release from Carr continued saying, “Be skeptical of any contractor that offers to pay your insurance deductible or offers other no-cost incentives, as these can be signs of a scam. Always talk to your insurance company before committing to any storm-related repairs or inspections.”
A few other tips included asking for references that can be followed up on, ensuring the contractor has the proper licensing and affiliation, asking them to provide a business license as well as insurance information.
