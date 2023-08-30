Attorney General Chris Carr has warned Georgia residents to be cautious of potential price gouging and storm-related scams that could take place as residents look to recover after Hurricane Idalia.

“As we continue to pray for the families and communities in the path of Hurricane Idalia, we want to remind all Georgians of the important steps they can take to protect themselves from home repair fraud and other schemes,” said Carr. “Con artists will try to take advantage of those impacted by severe weather. We know this is a difficult time for many, and our office stands ready to assist any consumer who thinks they have encountered a potential scam.”