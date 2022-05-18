While visiting many of the counties in the state, Agriculture Commissioner candidate Tyler Harper stopped by the University of Georgia Extension Carroll County’s office along with many other businesses in the area including Ra-Lin Construction, Carroll County Farm Bureau, Agrimerica, and Maple Street Diner for a series of meet-and-greet events.
Harper spoke about his goals for the agriculture industry, the changes he intends to make, and the actions he needs to take to make it all happen.
Harper was elected to the state senate in 2012, and today, he is vying to be Georgia’s next agriculture commissioner.
Harper's roots run deep in agriculture as a seventh generation farmer. This has proven not to be just a job for him, but it is a way of life; and his mission is to fight for Georgia farmers, hardworking families, and the conservative values of Georgia citizens.
“I will fight hard for our values — farm values,” Harper said in his announcement video. “I will fight to keep liberal Washington D.C. policies out of Georgia. I will stand up to foreign competitors — stand up to those who want to change our way of life. And I will protect Georgia values, supporting our state’s number one industry — keeping our food safe, and supply chains moving.”
Agriculture is the number one industry in the state , and Harper said affects almost every aspect of each resident.
“The Department of Agriculture touches every Georgian everyday, whether you sit down at the table to eat something or you pull up to the gas pump and pump your gas,” Harper said. “Somebody from the Department of Agriculture touched you in some way.”
Harper said his focus is not aimed at just protecting and fighting for farmers, but also consumers and producers alike. He promised to ensure that policies are put in place like the Freedom to Farm Act that allows producers to have the security they need to be able to produce efficiently.
He said consumers will be more confident and secure in their decisions when buying from the marketplace through such acts as making sure that there is “truth in labeling” that will ensure that what they are buying is, indeed, what they are getting.
Agriculture education in schools is also important to Harper as he believes in the impact that early education in agriculture can provide for K-12 students.
The agriculture industry is ever-expanding and its reach is starting to involve and attract entities who usually are not involved in agriculture such as schools like Georgia Tech.
“Georgia Tech actually has some pretty unique agriculture innovation and things they are working on that’s actually in partnership with the College of Agriculture at the University of Georgia. So it’s not just the University of Georgia and Fort Valley State, but Georgia Tech is doing some pretty neat things as well," Harper said. "That just goes to show the vastness, the reach, and the importance of it in our state,”
