After spending six years in the United States Army, Mt. Zion graduate Corrssia Perry found her way back to the sport she wanted to pursue the whole time — track and field.
Now, three years into her college career, she is a six-time All-American athlete with top-five placements in national events and has two years of eligibility left.
Perry played basketball and softball at Mt. Zion High and graduated from the school in 2014.
"After high school, I joined the military—served six years for the Army—got deployed, and then after I came back, that's when I decided I wanted to go run track."
She says that she had already been considering going to college to run track earlier in her military career, but her deployment delayed when she could make it happen. Perry was deployed with the Army for six months in Afghanistan.
But in between her military action, Perry says she was still training for track and making contacts with college coaches.
When asked how she found the time to train while she was in the military, Perry said, "Dedication. Commitment. If I knew this was something that I wanted to do, I'm just going to make time for it."
For the past three years, Perry has attended and run track for Sterling College in Kansas, and she recalled running into Coach Jack Dillard, who recruited her to come to the school. She graduated from Sterling this past Fall semester.
When she made the decision to go to college to run track, she also reached out to a former coach, Robbie Ridley, who had helped in her training process back when she was in high school.
Ridley, now a coach at Central High School, has many years of experience training track athletes at all levels, including college and professional athletes.
"Once she came home after the first year, 2020, we got together over that summer, and she had a lot of work to do, technically-wise," Ridley said.
Ridley says that Perry was working with a cross-country coach at Sterling, so Ridley's specific track expertise helped her to develop her skills and utilize the natural talent he already saw in her. This included changing a fundamental part of the sport.
"I convinced her to change her race," Ridley said. "She was a [100m] and [200m], and I convinced her she was more of a [200m] or [400m]. There was a little bit of disagreement there, but being around it so long and doing it so long, you just kind of know."
Perry went on to compete in the 400m race at Indoor Nationals in 2021, where she ended in third place. After the results were finalized, Coach Ridley says he joked with Perry, saying, "You got beat only by two girls, international students that have Wikipedia pages."
This Spring semester, Perry is on her way to West Texas A&M in the city of Canyon, Texas, where she will be attending graduate school while continuing her career in track. Her first meet for West Texas A&M will be at Texas Tech on January 14 for the Corky Classic.
Perry's next Indoor Nationals appearance is scheduled for March 10-11 at Norfolk State University in Virginia, and if she receives funding, she is also qualified to compete in an international track meet called the World University Games in Chengdu, China on July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.