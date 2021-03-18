It was 29 years ago that a guy from the Bronx just finished his medical training and decided he would move to Carrollton and hang out his shingle.
Now, Dr. Howard Seeman is retiring after building a practice that includes four other MDs and a staff of nurse practitioners. But he’s not going back North; he’d had enough of the cold weather before he came here.
“This is our home,” he said. “This is where we’ll be staying.”
That will be a great relief to all of the friends he made over the years in west Georgia, people he has come to know ... well ... inside and out.
Seeman is a gastroenterologist, and he came here three decades ago because, he said, he wanted a place where he could do more than he could at a large medical setting.
“I did feel strongly that I wanted to be in a community hospital rather than a large, urban or tertiary care center. I just thought it was a much more touchy-feely and personal type of practice of medicine than at a big university center.”
At that time, there weren’t many specialists in his field between Atlanta and Birmingham, so he found Carrollton a good place to establish a practice.
It’s also a good place, he said, for someone who enjoys being an hour away from a big city because of his interest in music and major league sports.
Well, at least he lucked out on the music part.
While he may be a mild-mannered gastroenterologist by day, Seeman likes to rock things up a bit at night with local bands, sometimes in the guise of “Dakota Dodge.”
In a 2012 interview, Seeman spoke of growing up in New York City, where he had what amounted to a graduate-level education in early 60s rock ‘n’roll.
“We didn’t have football in New York City, but what we did have was the Fillmore East,” he said. “For $3, I got to see Humble Pie open for Paul Butterfield, or Santana. I saw the Allman (Brothers’) first, second and third appearances in New York, and that kind of stuff gets into your DNA.”
In his youth, Seeman worked at a music festival and was rewarded by chances to see and hear Jimi Hendrix, The Young Rascals, The Byrds and other legendary talent. But the biggest kick he ever got was in 1969, when he was working at a summer camp in upstate New York — near a little town called Woodstock.
“We didn’t have a TV, but we heard there was a music festival. We had to walk and hitchhike for 15 miles.”
He and his friends arrived on Friday, the first day of the Woodstock festival.
“What happened was, we kept walking, and there was a fence down and we just kept walking and got up to the top of this hill. And you looked down and saw more people than you ever saw. It was right out of a movie.”
While music abides as a passion, his medical career is also something that he finds rewarding, even if people outside the profession may find colonoscopies and similar procedures uninteresting.
For those whom he sees on an outpatient basis, undergoing such a procedure means they come in for a half-hour procedure and then go home “like it’s a walk in the park.”
“But while they’ve been (under anesthesia), I may have found a polyp or a growth that either was cancer that I was able to treat, or take out a polyp or growth that was becoming cancer. And that’s very, very gratifying.”
Seeman said that he finds gastroenterology more challenging that he might find another specialty, such as cardiology. That’s because his practice involves many different organs and a wide variety of symptoms that are tricky to diagnose — especially when it comes to getting information from patients who aren’t always comfortable talking about their symptoms.
“It really takes a commitment to listening to the patient’s symptoms to do that. Because, you know, as a wise mentor of mine told me in training, ‘Howard, if you just shut up and listen, the patient will tell you what’s wrong.’ And I’ve found that to be true.”
Not everyone is familiar with anatomy or biology, so there are limits in how well they can describe their symptoms to a doctor. Knowing how to direct an interview with a patient, Seeman said, is one of the things he has had to learn as a physician.
“I’ll have a patient and say, ‘OK, take one finger and point where it hurts.’ Sometimes patients will say ‘well, it hurts all over.’ That’s when I say ‘OK, If I had a magic wand, which of your symptoms would you want me to take away with that magic wand?’
“You really get them to focus on what you were saying. The patient’s ability as a historian (of their illness) does really depend a lot on their sophistication or education, but also their comfort with you as a physician, their connectedness.”
As well as he listens, Seeman also finds himself doing a bit of teaching, which is something he actually did before going to medical school.
“I feel I have an obligation to instruct patients in such a way that they can understand. I mean, I don’t tell every patient the same thing about reflux … you have to understand who your audience is. And it’s not on them. It’s on me to be able to inform and educate in a way they understand.”
Over the past 30 years, he has seen his profession grow into acceptance, first among patients reluctant to deal with their medical issues, but also among insurance companies willing to pay for gastroenterological procedures.
“When I first came in ’91, people didn’t want to have colonoscopies done, and you’d have to kind of twist arms. Now, the needle has swung so far (the other way); patients have become during this time, socially, so acceptable, that it’s wonderful, because that translates into lives saved.”
Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance providers now pay for screenings of colon cancer, something they were reluctant to do 15 years ago.
“It’s been shown to save them money, because the cost of doing a colonoscopy is miniscule compared to treating somebody who will either develop colon cancer or some other complication. So, it’s really been satisfying for me to see that during my career.”
While most retirees get to have a party and be congratulated by their friends, that won’t be possible for Seeman due to the pandemic. Those in his practice, West Georgia Gastroenterology Associates, are asking friends and former patients to send in cards with their well-wishes, or maybe a funny story or two. The address is 157 Clinic Ave. Suite 201, Carrollton, 30117.
Seeman’s last day at his practice will be April 1. After that, he’s going to continue playing his music and stay active.
“I try to ride the GreenBelt twice a week and play tennis twice a week. And I still have a little old band that I play with now. So, I’m looking forward to these things; maybe even learn how to fish, garden — you know, some of the stuff that my patients seem to be happy about.”
