Afoma Eguh Okafor is a published author of “The Infinite Intelligence: The Ladder of Success.” She has a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Chemistry, from Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Oklahoma and received a Master’s in Cybersecurity from American Military University, Charles Town, West Virginia. She is a Realtor with Keller Williams Atlanta Partners, and a member of Atlanta Realtors Association.
She’s a mother of four children, two boys and two girls. Her daughter Jessica is currently a student at Stanford University, California on scholarship. Her son David graduated from DeVry University, in Networking Systems Administration. Her daughter Destiny and son Emmanuel are currently at Kennesaw State University. She is currently working on her second book, “The Lasting Success.” Afoma is a born-again Christian, a woman of God who loves the Lord and walks in divine principles.
Why are you seeking this office?I am running for this office because, as a mother of four young adults, l want my children and every other child in Villa Rica to have all the necessary resources needed to thrive in life and be successful. l care about my community and l am passionate about being there for the people. My campaign is about advocating for the people of Villa Rica by the prioritization of plans already in place. My goal from day one will be to provide the basic needs because we are long overdue for critical infrastructure. I was born strong and resilient. I will bring this strength and steadfastness to our community. I’m seeking this office because I want to enhance the quality of life of our citizens, preserve the historic character of Villa Rica, and promote its growth.
What are your top three goals for your term if elected?My three top goals are:
First, to solicit for funding from the state because we don’t have money. And this can be accomplished by the help of our Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan. If Sen. Dugan does not get the job done, l will escalate it to the federal level through the help of Congressman Drew Ferguson.
Secondly, I will pursue the implementation of both private and public sector policies. This will help to provide affordable housing and big data for businesses, as well as create more jobs.
Thirdly, to ensure that there is increase in revenues by modifying business licenses, permit, millage rates and property taxes to benefit the citizens of Villa Rica. In summary, the ideology of the whole campaign is to increase our revenue, develop under-developed properties, and beautify the physical environment of our city.
What should the city do to manage its inevitable growth?I will fight for the people of Villa Rica by providing affordable housing and creating jobs to help everyone to live a quality lifestyle. I will partner with NACA, “Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America,” to help my constituents with their mortgage, rental fees, evictions, and everything in-between.
Other than growth, what is the toughest issue facing the city, and what do you think should be done?I’d argue the toughest issue currently facing the city is lack of water. In most cities, water comes from lakes, rivers, and groundwater, and then flows from the intake points to the treatment plant and storage tanks. My goal is to ensure that the people of Villa Rica are provided with more treatment plants and storage tanks to help with water recycling.
How would you describe the overall “climate” of Villa Rica in terms of economics, livability, and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and where are we on track?Overall, our city is blessed with natural beauty and resources. I will not complain about the climate and livability. However, l am concerned about our economic growth. That’s why l will work with the people of Villa Rica to ensure that we have all the resources we need to thrive. I will fight to increase our revenues by joining forces with the Housing Authority Board, Planning and Zoning, Main Street Advisory Board, Villa Rica Cemetery Committee, Library Advisory Board, Downtown Development Authority, Historic Preservation Board, Villa Rica Development Authority and Recreation
Advisory Commission.
