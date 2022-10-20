Ms. Adzo Mawusi, age 61, of Jonesboro, Ga. died on September 18, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at WAW Riverdale Chapel. 6580 Church Street, Riverdale, Ga. 30274. Interment will follow in Forrest Hills Memorial Gardens. The viewing will be Friday October 21, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at our Riverdale Chapel. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Adzo Mawusi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

