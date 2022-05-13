Dear graduates, congratulations on receiving a diploma! On one hand, the journey has been a long trek, on the other hand, tempus fugit. That means"time flies, if you ever need to speak Latin. Time moved at a snail’s pace when you wanted the school day to end, or waited for Summer break to begin. But your parents remember when you were born, and they wonder where the time went.
Their little bundle of joy now stands clothed in cap and gown, signifying a series of academic accomplishments. I’m giving you a present—the gift of good advice. First, a history lesson, so you’ll appreciate your joy in the grand scheme of life.
As civilizations advance, norms and institutions develop. Anthropologists assume that marriage is one of the earliest social institutions invented, which led a comic to joke, ”Who wants to be in an institution?” You have time to jump off that bridge.
Time drags us along. Norms codify escalating responsibility with rites of passage. Rites are ceremonial events, existing in all historically known societies, that mark the passage from one social or religious status to another. Some rites confer card-carrying privileges, and some are ceremonies which have their own norms of behavior and dress code, like your graduation, which bestows status to you.
Your first rite of passage might have been using pull ups. Changing your diaper is another thing on a long list of things that you should thank your parents for. Your next rite of passage might have come at ages three-five. Some nursery schools and day care centers hold graduations to celebrate that you learned your ABCs, can write your name, know how to count, and maybe read.
There was so much more to learn. Around age 8, you were responsible enough to have a library card. Voila! A world of learning waited in the library. I hope you always make books part of your life.
Your teen years bring a succession of rites of passage. At 15, a learner’s permit and a driver’s license at 16. With a license comes responsibility. And you have to buy your own gas. For kids in large cities, a bus or metro pass provides access to transportation. Then there’s prom, a formal fashion show set to music. There are debutante balls in the South, and I do hope, everywhere.
After a 12-year slog, you join the 86% of students graduating from high school. Graduations are my favorite events. Everyone is happy, optimistic and full of dreams. What to do next? Technical school, college or the military are sound choices. In college, a rite of passage for some men pledging a fraternity is getting the frat’s tattoos or scarification, like a brand.
Warning, graduates—you’ve reached the age of social maturity and are expected to make good decisions. Make your family proud of you. Be proud of yourself. Use your youth wisely. One day you'll collect the mail and get your unsolicited AARP card.
Always be on time. Remember what you were taught. Say please and thank you. Write thank you notes. Send birthday cards. Remember the Golden Rule, and do unto others. Keep your word. Under promise and over deliver. Be kind, be brave, but be smart. Always be on time.
Don’t post anything online you don’t want an employer to read. Put you phone down occasionally and watch the news. Learn from everything, especially mistakes. Never stop learning. Re-cycle, and show that you care about the Earth. Vote, and show that you don’t take living in America for granted.
Here’s advice from another poet, whose words are quite good. Just read it and heed it, you know that you should! Advice is a road map, so make the right turn. You’ll get what you want and get what you earn! I leave you with the hopeful words of Dr. Seuss, from his book Oh, The Places You’ll Go:
“Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away! You have brains in your head, you have feet in your shoes, you can steer yourself any direction you choose. OH! THE PLACES YOU’LL GO! You’ll be on your way up! You'll be seeing great sights! You’ll join the high fliers who soar to high heights. You won’t lag behind, because you’ll have the speed. You’ll pass the whole gang and you’ll soon take the lead. Wherever you fly, you’ll be the best of the best. Wherever you go, you will top all the rest.
KID, YOU’LL MOVE MOUNTAINS! You’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So...get on your way!” Regards, Dee Dee
