I just got back from a grand adventure filled with peril, fun and alpacas, but to tell you that story, first I have to tell you another.

Lately, I’ve been working for Hemophilia of Georgia on their new video project. When I went to the first meeting, all I knew about hemophilia is that the last Tsar of Russia’s son had it. My ignorance isn’t uncommon. Because the disease is so rare, not many people know about it. I found out in the meeting that over seventeen thousand Georgians are dealing with genetic bleeding disorders like hemophilia. The rareness of the condition makes them feel isolated- as children, they feel outcast from their “normal” friends because they can’t play freely. Parents feel like they have to pack them in bubble wrap. It’s a hard place to be, emotionally, financially and medically. 

