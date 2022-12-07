An arrest has been made in reference to an ongoing investigation involving multiple men having inappropriate sexual interactions with a minor.
Carrollton Police arrested Marquis Antonio Southerland, 18, of Gainesville, Fla., on multiple sexual assault warrants that were initially issued in August 2022. Sutherland was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 6.
According to CPD officials, Southerland and the victim, who is 12 years old, communicated via an app and they met in person. During the investigation, it was discovered that she had been communicating and meeting with several men.
Southerland was charged with enticing a minor for indecent purposes, child molestation, statutory rape and sodomy. He will remain in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
This incident is related to the arrest of Jireh Mowatt who was arrested back in July and charged with similar crimes. At that time detectives were not ready to release information regarding the case due to more arrests to be made.
According to CPD officials, this investigation is continuing in other jurisdictions and no further information can be released at this time.
