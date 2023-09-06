Adolph Hill

Adolph Hill, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 5, 2023. He was born May 27, 1948, in Marion, Alabama, the son of the late Henry Dotridge Hill and Stella Mae Fondren Hill.

Adolph graduated from Bowdon High School in 1967 and served his country in the United States Marines Corps during the Vietnam War. He would go on to have a career in construction, working 20+ years at Fluor Daniel and then at Jacobs Engineering before retiring in 2000.

Service information

Sep 9
Visitation
Saturday, September 9, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 11
Memorial
Monday, September 11, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
