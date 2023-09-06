Adolph Hill, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 5, 2023. He was born May 27, 1948, in Marion, Alabama, the son of the late Henry Dotridge Hill and Stella Mae Fondren Hill.
Adolph graduated from Bowdon High School in 1967 and served his country in the United States Marines Corps during the Vietnam War. He would go on to have a career in construction, working 20+ years at Fluor Daniel and then at Jacobs Engineering before retiring in 2000.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise Hill Coleman, Dora B. Hill, Doris Hill Kinard, Garvis Hill, Eleanour Hill Potts, Bubba Hill, and Sybil Hill.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Cameron & Jennifer Hill, Kevin & Kalee Hill, CJ & Megan Hill, Casey & Mandy Hill, Carla & Byron Merrell, Brandi & Rob Logsdon, and Carolynn Hill; siblings, Glenn & Linda Hill, Travis & Latrena Hill, Darrell & Darlene Hill, Shirley & Sammy Wynn, Sammy Hill, Jerry Hill, and Nadine Hill; and a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Memorial services will be conducted from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with Bro. Ty Wynn and Bro. Dwayne Noles officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens with the United States Marine Corps rendering Military Honors.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
