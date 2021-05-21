News that Carroll County government coffers could have as much as $4.5 million in additional revenue than was budgeted for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 highlighted the agenda at the special called meeting of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners held Wednesday.
The meeting began routinely enough with a presentation by the county’s insurance broker regarding projected premium costs for property and liability insurance for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1. That was followed by an executive session by the commissioners to discuss real estate matters.
What followed was a barrage of dollar figures being tossed about as Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, five district commissioners, and County Finance Director Alecia Searcy began initial discussions on Carroll County’s proposed $59,109,066 million budget for the new fiscal year that kicks off in about six weeks.
Shifting of Personnel Funds
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance began the discussion by presenting a report on his meetings with the leadership of the District Attorney’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office about adjusting funds between the two agencies to properly fund each office in a manner to handle cases appropriately. Commissioner Chance stated that the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, which is led by Maryellen Simmons, had agreed to reduce their personnel line item by $20,000 down to a $67,000 increase for FY2022, reflecting a total personnel increase of $649,418 and an overall department budget increase to $1,098,527.
The $20,000 reduction in the Public Defender Office’s personnel costs would be shifted to the District Attorney’s Office led by John H. Cranford, Jr. which would provide a total increase of $80,000 in personnel funds for FY 2022, reflecting $649,418 in total personnel funds and an overall department budget of $1,193.426.
Chance stated that the difference between the two agencies total budgets would be $94,899 and clarified that this request would not cause a change to the overall county budget. There was a consensus from the Board to execute these changes to the proposed FY22 budget.
Searcy informed the Board that based on the proposal made earlier in the meeting by the county’s insurance broker, the insurance expense line item for FY22 could be reduced by $100,000 and moved into the contingency fund line. There was a consensus from the board to implement this change to the proposed FY 2022 budget.
County revenue $4.5 million over budget
Searcy then informed the Board of Commissioners that the county’s actual revenue for the current fiscal year was going to be approximately $4.5 million above the budgeted revenue received from motor vehicle and sales taxes.
In response to Searcy’s statement regarding the additional revenue, Morgan quickly and strongly asserted that although the revenue being over what was projected for the current fiscal year could possibly be deemed as excesses, “that is really just not the case at all.”
“Remember, last year at this time we were sitting here at the beginning of the pandemic, and we were very, very conservative on what we thought our revenues would be. We had no idea,” she said.
“The county was still shut down. The United States was still shut down. We say ‘excess,’ and that’s a terminology we have to use. But in reality, if we had had a normal year, we would have budgeted more realistically. At the time, though, we were being extremely conservative.”
Morgan also noted that the county department heads have been conservative in their spending and have stayed under budget.
“Yes, it puts us in a positive position at this moment to have $4.5 million more in revenue now than we anticipated at this time last year when we were working on the budget. I just don’t want anyone to feel we have excesses,” she said.
“It’s because we were so, so tight (in our projections) last year. I’m just so thankful that we are in this situation and not a bad situation. I’m so thankful for the public and glad we are back open.”
Searcy interjected by saying, “This (additional revenue) is not coming from property tax. This is all coming from motor vehicle tax and sales tax. In the light of what we foresaw in the coming year, we thought that auto sales tax and sales tax would be (negatively) affected. Fortunately for us, neither one did, and everybody seems to be spending their stimulus money, and the sales tax is flowing back to the county.”
Proposed budget amendments
According to Searcy, a few budget amendments were proposed throughout the year, among them included:
• $191,433 — large portion to the Animal Shelter and risk management, board of commissioners and probate court salaries
• $1,143,131- Pathways and Magistrate Court roofs, paving machine, portion of the jail renovations and safety enhancement
Searcy said that after those expenditures, approximately $3.165 million remained that could be spent for such projects as the following:
• $325,000 — interior renovations of Pathways
• $500,000 — recreation department lights and scoreboards
• $300,000 — recreation department furniture
• $96,000 — E911 dispatch software
• $11,500 — computers for tax assessors office
• $17,000 — paving of Correctional Institute parking lot
• $25,000 — body cameras, radios and tasers for Sheriff’s Office
• $45,000 — replacement turnout gear for firemen
• $16,000 — laptops in firetrucks for new CAD system
• $10,000 — commercial dryer for the Animal Shelter
• $100,000 — landfall trailer for Public Works Department
• $830,000 — refund the general fund. Searcy said last year the county did not take any money from SPLOST funds for this purpose and would for that to be the case again this year
• $150,000 — airport
Searcy further stated that after a couple of budget amendments during FY 2021 and several upcoming projects that will need funding, there would still be approximately $831,000 remaining in non-budgeted revenue.
District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee requested that approximately $75,000 of those funds be used to construct a roundabout on Bar J Road. He noted that many accidents have occurred here where three roads come together.
Also, Chance mentioned the possibility of purchasing two additional dump trucks for the Public Works Department, which would also require two personnel additions in order to assist in reducing the backlog of road paving in the county due to the pandemic. Following discussion among the commissioners, there seemed to be a consensus to defer this item to FY 2023.
Chance also suggested funding for rifle repellent vests for the Sheriff’s Office. He cited the recent incident involving a Villa Rica police officer who was severely wounded by a rifle-wielding perpetuator in a shootout that could have taken his life had he not been wearing one of the special protective vests.
Also, Searcy asked if the Board might want to consider a proposed bonus structure, something that has been previously discussed, for all current county employees. There was consensus from the Board for Searcy to move forward with plans for a proposed bonus structure for all county employees with the remaining funds while using the same formula based on longevity that was used in FY 2021.
Discussion on the proposed Carroll County FY2022 Budget will continue at the Board’s next work session and will be voted on by the commissioners at their June 1 meeting.
