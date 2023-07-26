A Carrollton man is behind bars thanks to an Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit investigation in Carroll County that yielded a combination of pills and weapons.
According to a news release issued by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, on July 25, the ACE Unit conducted simultaneous search warrants at Hog Liver Road and Park Drive in Carroll County after a months long investigation into the distribution of opioid pills.
Authorities say that during this investigation, detectives seized approximately 650 Oxycodone pills (21 of which are suspected to be pressed Fentanyl pills), approximately 55 Amphetamine pills, approximately 117 Methadone pills, 200 Suboxone strips, seven firearms, and an amount of U.S. currency. As a result, Billy Daniel Sr., 45, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Oxycodone, two counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule of Schedule III with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
The ACE Unit is a combined group of investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, and University of West Georgia Police Department which is committed to proactively prosecuting those individuals who distribute narcotics within Carroll County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.