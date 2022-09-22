Two Villa Rica men were arrested Wednesday as a part of a methamphetamine distribution investigation which led law enforcement to seize over four pounds of illegal drugs.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit executed a search warrant at 361 Williams Road, in Villa Rica, in reference to a methamphetamine distribution investigation, that resulted in two arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a street value of $40,000.
Freddie Strickland, age 46, of Villa Rica and Corey Evans, age 42, of Villa Rica were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute, according to Carrollton Police Department officials.
Evans was additionally charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
Drug seizures in this investigation include approximately two kilograms, equivalent to 4.4 pounds, of methamphetamine, an amount of MDMA also known as ecstasy, an amount of Alprazolam commonly known as Xanax, one firearm, two vehicles and an amount of United States currency.
Evans and Strickland are being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
The ACE Unit services Carroll County and is a collaborative effort between Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of West Georgia Police Department.
“The ACE Unit would like to thank the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in this investigation,” CPD press release stated.
