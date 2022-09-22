Two Villa Rica men were arrested Wednesday as a part of a methamphetamine distribution investigation which led law enforcement to seize over four pounds of illegal drugs.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit executed a search warrant at 361 Williams Road, in Villa Rica, in reference to a methamphetamine distribution investigation, that resulted in two arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a street value of $40,000.

