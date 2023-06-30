The Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit seized over 4,500 Oxycodone Pills along with Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Ecstacy (MDMA) during the conducting of a search warrant on June 22.

According to the press release provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the ACE Unit, made up of the CCSO, Carrollton Police Department, and the University of West Georgia Police Department, worked together to conduct a search warrant on Plymouth Lane Carrollton, Georgia in reference to narcotics investigation that was being conducted.