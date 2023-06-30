The Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit seized over 4,500 Oxycodone Pills along with Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Ecstacy (MDMA) during the conducting of a search warrant on June 22.
According to the press release provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the ACE Unit, made up of the CCSO, Carrollton Police Department, and the University of West Georgia Police Department, worked together to conduct a search warrant on Plymouth Lane Carrollton, Georgia in reference to narcotics investigation that was being conducted.
During the execution of the search warrant, ACE unit investigators found over 4,500 Oxycodone pills, four pounds methamphetamine, over one pound of suspected cocaine, over six ounces of suspected MDMA pills, over 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, a handgun, and an amount of U.S. currency.
The drugs have a combined street value of over $100,000 and as a result, Tyrone Mitchell, 48, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking MDMA, Trafficking Oxycodone, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
