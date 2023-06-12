Two alleged drug dealers have been arrested due to the efforts of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit.
The CPD ACE Unit has arrested Jimmy Dylan Daniel, 25, of Villa Rica and Keyonnus Smith, 46, of Carrollton in relation to investigations aimed at combating drug-related offenses. The investigations have resulted in arrests for alleged drug trafficking as well as the seizure of illicit substances and firearms.
According to the press release from the Carrollton Police Departement, the ACE Unit investigators executed a search warrant on May 26, 2023, which led to the arrest of Daniel. He charged with offenses that included Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule IV narcotics, Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes, and Criminal Use of an Article with Altered Identification Mark.
The ACE unit also executed a search warrant on June 9, 2023, in Carrollton that resulted in Smith’s arrest. He was charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felony, and Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes.
The ACE Unit’s efforts in these two arrests has led to a combined seizure of eight ounces of cocaine, over two pounds of marijuana, an amount of THC wax, an amount of Fentanyl, numerous Schedule IV pills, and 11 firearms. The ACE unit is a multi-agency project made up of CPD, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and University of West Georgia Police Department.
