Evidence gathered from search warrant

Evidence gathered from search warrant includes guns, cash and weapons. 

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office's Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit (ACE) served a search warrant earlier this month at a residence on Shell Road. The warrant was the result of concerned citizens giving a tip to the ACE unit.

Donald Russell and Kentori Brewer were  arrested and transported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Russell was charged with two counts of Intent to Distribute and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. Brewer was charged with sale of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of probation.

