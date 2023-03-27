The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office's Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit (ACE) served a search warrant earlier this month at a residence on Shell Road. The warrant was the result of concerned citizens giving a tip to the ACE unit.
Donald Russell and Kentori Brewer were arrested and transported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Russell was charged with two counts of Intent to Distribute and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. Brewer was charged with sale of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of probation.
According to the press release from the Carroll County Sheriff Office, during the search investigators encountered Russell and located several bundles of cash inside the bedroom amounting to $7,507.
Officers also found two pill bottles, one of which contained approximately 30-40 oxycodone tablets and the other contained an estimated 10-15 hydrocodone pills.
Additionally, officers also discovered a Ruger .556 AR rifle by the bed within arm's reach, several boxes of packaging material, a vacuum sealer, vacuum seal bags, scales, a liquid bottle of what was suspected to be promethazine, a Ruger .380, a plastic container with suspected cocaine residue inside and a cell phone that belonged to Russell.
Investigators asked Russell who the pills belonged to which he replied, according to the incident report, "he was taking them for his pain and knew that they were illegal for him to have without a prescription."
Brewer was located in the basement where investigators found three bags of 3.5 grams marijuana bags, packaging material, a blue digital scale, a cell phone, apple watch, a bottle of pills with no markings, a blue water jug that contained money amounting to $2,829, and a Glock 9mm.
The Glock was located by investigators between the mattress and box spring of Brewer’s bed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.